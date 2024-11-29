Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $181.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $143.28 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
