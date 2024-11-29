Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $377,000 in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AB US High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HIDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Separately, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB US High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period.

AB US High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HIDV opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. AB US High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

AB US High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The AB US High Dividend ETF (HIDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying companies. Selection is based on a proprietary systemic approach of large- and mid-cap US stocks. HIDV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

