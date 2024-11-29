Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $741,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 680,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,121,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITM opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

