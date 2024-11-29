Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3,524.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 563,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

