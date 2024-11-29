Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

