Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives $456.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $515.45 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

