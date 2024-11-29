Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Baird R W

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

NYSE KSS opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 95,398 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

