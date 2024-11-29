Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 97.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

