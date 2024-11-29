Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,411 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

WOOD stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.