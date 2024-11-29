Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diageo by 42.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 15.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 36.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DEO opened at $118.65 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.55.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

