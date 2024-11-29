Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 6,538 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1,104.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 182,054 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.