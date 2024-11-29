Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 526.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

