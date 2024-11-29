Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 226.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 204,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

