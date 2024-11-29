Larson Financial Group LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.