Larson Financial Group LLC Has $131,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 878,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,295,000 after purchasing an additional 424,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 164.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.