Larson Financial Group LLC Has $163,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 214,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 361,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

