Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 471.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,936,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,396,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

