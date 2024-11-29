Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.