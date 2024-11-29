Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $85.14 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

