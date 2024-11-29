Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 6th. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.90 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.45 and a 52 week high of C$29.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is -303.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

