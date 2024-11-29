Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Estimate for EW Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Shares of EW opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 239.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,693,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after buying an additional 2,606,950 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after buying an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

