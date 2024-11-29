Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657,967 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 54.2% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ LESL opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $458.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
