Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.