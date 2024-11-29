London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £112.95 ($143.37) and last traded at £112.75 ($143.12), with a volume of 1845957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £111.80 ($141.91).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £105.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,951.78. The company has a market capitalization of £59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,101.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 21,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £128.09 ($162.59), for a total value of £2,706,029.34 ($3,434,919.19). Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

