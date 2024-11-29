Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.68. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

