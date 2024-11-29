Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3,129.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

