Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $172,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3,780.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Equinix were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,826,000 after purchasing an additional 159,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,142,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.88.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $979.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $900.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.