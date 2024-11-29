Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $91,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 10.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Bank of America increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.0 %

RYAN stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

