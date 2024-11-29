Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $34,000 in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $2,092,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $24.83 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

