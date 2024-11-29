Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $47,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

