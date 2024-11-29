Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AHR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
