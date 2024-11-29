Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 43.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after buying an additional 133,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,236,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSA opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.14.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

