Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,998,315.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $71,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

