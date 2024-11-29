Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lucid Group by 131.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 238,628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

