Lyell Immunopharma Reports Resignation of Board Member

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2024, announcing the departure of Hans Bishop as a member of the Board of Directors and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the company. Bishop’s resignation, effective on the date of the report, was noted to be without any disagreement or dispute with Lyell Immunopharma.

Get alerts:

The company, headquartered at 201 Haskins Way, South San Francisco, California 94080, operates within the state of Delaware with an IRS Employee Identification Number of 83-1300510. Trading its common stock under the symbol “LYEL” on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, Lyell Immunopharma confirmed that the resignation of Hans Bishop did not stem from any issues within the organization.

No further details were provided in this Form 8-K filing, which was submitted to fulfill the disclosure requirements regarding the departure of directors or certain officers per Item 5.02 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The compliance was ensured by the submission of the report, which was signed by Matthew Lang, the Chief Business Officer, on behalf of Lyell Immunopharma on November 26, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders can refer to the company’s official filing for more detailed information on this development and any subsequent updates regarding Lyell Immunopharma’s board composition or governance changes.

Please note that the information provided in this news article is based solely on the Form 8-K submitted by Lyell Immunopharma to the Securities and Exchange Commission. For further inquiries, individuals are encouraged to refer directly to the official documentation filed with the SEC.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lyell Immunopharma’s 8K filing here.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Articles