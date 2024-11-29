Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNTX. Northland Capmk cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

