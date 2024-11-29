Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$29.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.93.

MFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Linda Mantia acquired 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$23.13 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.05 and a 52-week high of C$27.55. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.94.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 977.78%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

