Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Markel Group worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,785.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,809.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,613.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,590.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.