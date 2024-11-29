Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The trade was a 11.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

MPW opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.