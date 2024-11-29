MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MFA Financial

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

MFA opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 902.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 337,142 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,985,000 after buying an additional 111,331 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.