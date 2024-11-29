Michael Benkowitz Sells 10,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $960,576.75. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total transaction of $6,109,800.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.44, for a total transaction of $6,021,600.00.
- On Friday, November 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total transaction of $5,504,562.00.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $378.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
