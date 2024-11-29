MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.37. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1,420 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.