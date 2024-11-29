Mizuho Cuts Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $1.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADAP. StockNews.com cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $185.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

