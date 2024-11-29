Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $2.69 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

