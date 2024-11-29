monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Position Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 645.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in monday.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital boosted their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.81.

monday.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $286.95 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.54.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.