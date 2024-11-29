Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 1,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

