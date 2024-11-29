MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Shares Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($12.69) and last traded at GBX 990 ($12.57). Approximately 20,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 18,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 965 ($12.25).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,477.61 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,007.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,033.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.20), for a total value of £142,272 ($180,594.06). 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

