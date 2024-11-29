Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 259,200 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after acquiring an additional 252,235 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $36.70 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.