Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,955,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,549,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 21.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,746,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 303,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Renasant had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $318.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,057 shares in the company, valued at $914,166. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.