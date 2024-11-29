Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 71,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.80 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.